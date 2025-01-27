Dubai Metro timings extended for Green Day concert at Expo City

The Dubai Metro Red Line will extend its service hours on Monday, January 27, from Expo 2020 station as Green Day to accommodate fans attending the highly anticipated concert at Expo 2020 station. The show, featuring punk-rock band The Offspring, is expected to draw a crowd of 30,000 for their first-ever Middle East performance.

The event will take place at Expo City Dubai, with metro services running until 12:05am to offer music fans a convenient and seamless journey to and from the highly anticipated show. Typically, the last train departs from Expo station at 10.44pm. Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early ahead of doors opening at 5pm to avoid delays and make the most of their concert experience.

Getting to Expo City

By metro: The fastest and most sustainable way to travel. The Dubai Metro Red Line will take you to Expo 2020 station in the heart of Expo City Dubai.

By car: If you prefer the flexibility and convenience of driving to the concert, parking facilities are designed to accommodate your needs and ensure a hassle-free experience. Follow Expo Road (E77), off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan al Nahyan Street (D54).

By taxi: Taxis will be readily available both around Dubai and onsite at the concert venue. Whether you're coming from a nearby location or further afield, you can easily hail a taxi for a comfortable and direct journey to the concert. There will also be dedicated taxi services to assist you.

5-time Grammy Award winners

The concert marks a significant moment for rock music enthusiasts in the region. With a career spanning decades, Green Day will treat fans to a selection of their greatest hits, including tracks from their iconic albums American Idiot and Dookie, as well as material from their latest release, Saviors.

Green Day

Formed in 1986, Green Day has sold over 75 million records worldwide and amassed numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and 11 MTV Video Music Awards. The band expressed excitement about their Middle East debut, stating, "We can't wait to rock with our loyal fans in the Middle East in the New Year!"

Tickets for the event are still available on platinumlist. Ticket prices start at Dh445 for Rear Standing, with various seating options available, including Golden Circle and VIP hospitality lounge tickets.

