Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway legend passes away

US actress Linda Lavin. Photo: AFP

Linda Lavin, the celebrated stage and television actress known for her iconic role in the sitcom Alice and her Tony-winning performance in Broadway Bound, passed away on December 29 at the age of 87.

Lavin's death came unexpectedly due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her publicist told Deadline.

Lavin's journey in showbiz began as a child stage actor, eventually making her Broadway debut in the 1960s.

She gained widespread acclaim for her roles in the musical It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman and the play Last of the Red Hot Lovers, earning her first Tony nomination in 1970.

Lavin's crowning achievement came in 1987 when she won a Tony Award for her role in Broadway Bound.

On television, Lavin became a household name as the title character in CBS's Alice (1976-1985), a sitcom that spanned nine seasons and 202 episodes.

Her portrayal of a widowed diner waitress resonated with audiences and earned her several Emmy nominations.

Lavin continued to be a consistent presence on TV, appearing in hit shows like Barney Miller, Sean Saves the World, and B Positive.

This year alone, Lavin showcased her versatility by guest-starring in CBS's Elsbeth, recurring in Netflix's No Good Deed, and playing a lead role in Hulu's upcoming comedy Mid-Century Modern.

Just weeks before her passing, Lavin attended the premiere of No Good Deed on December 4, according to Deadline.

She had also been actively filming episodes of Mid-Century Modern, which stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham.