Liam Payne's body flown back to Britain

British singer Liam Payne in 2018 (Photo by AFP)

The father of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who fell to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony last month, began repatriating the singer's body to Britain on Wednesday, a police source said.

A flight carrying Payne's remains left Buenos Aires for London at 1.58 pm local time (1658 GMT), the source said.

A video circulating on social media showed his father, Geoff, at Ezeiza International Airport, minutes before boarding.

Argentine media reported that Payne's body was transferred on Wednesday morning from the British Cemetery in Buenos Aires, where it was embalmed.

An employee of the funeral home in charge of the arrangements said on Tuesday it would be repatriated in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Payne was found dead on October 16 after plunging from the balcony of his third-floor room at the CasaSur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death at age 31 prompted a global outpouring of grief and condolences from family, former bandmates, fans and others.

It also prompted a debate about whether the music industry has a duty of care for the mental health of stars who find fame at a young age.

Payne had spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame from an early age.