Liam Payne died of 'multiple traumas, bleeding' caused by fall: Autopsy

Payne, 31, was found dead after he plunged from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday

British singer-songwriter Liam Payne.Photo: AFP file

Former One Direction musician Liam Payne died due to multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding caused by a fall, an Argentine prosecutors' office said on Thursday, revealing the first official results of the singer's autopsy.

Payne, 31, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, was found dead after he plunged from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans.


