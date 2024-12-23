Mon, Dec 23, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 22, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Legendary Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies: Reports

He turned 90 earlier this month

Published: Mon 23 Dec 2024, 6:55 PM

Updated: Mon 23 Dec 2024, 7:09 PM

Indian filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday. He was 90.

CNBC TV reported that he died at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai.

The well-known director Benegal, whose movie credits include Ankur (1973), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), turned 90 on December 14.

On his birthday, he was quoted as saying by Indian publication Deccan Herald: We all grow old. I don’t do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team.”

