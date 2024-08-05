'Last of Us' Season 2: Trailer unveiled for Pedro Pascal starrer

Daniel, 88, died of natural causes in California
The first footage for The Last of Us season 2 has been released. HBO's acclaimed video game adaptation is set to return in 2025, focusing on the events of The Last of Us Part II. Season 1 concluded with Joel (Pedro Pascal) rescuing Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a fatal procedure that could have potentially cured the fungal infection devastating the world. In doing so, Joel killed several people and lied to Ellie about the events.
In a promotional video showcasing its lineup for the remainder of 2024 and 2025, Max revealed the first trailer for The Last of Us season 2.
The trailer, the longest segment in the video, shows Joel hinting at the hospital incident with the Fireflies while talking to Catherine O'Hara's mysterious character. The explosive footage also introduces new cast members Isabela Merced and Jeffrey Wright, featuring several intense action scenes. Most of the scenes in the trailer are quick glimpses, showing Tommy (Gabriel Luna) defending his Jackson community from an attack and Ellie desperately fleeing from an infected. Despite the brevity, the footage clearly establishes that season 2 will be as intense as season 1.
Watch the trailer below:
The Last of Us premiered in early 2023 to widespread acclaim, quickly becoming one of the most successful video game adaptations in recent years. Fans hope season 2 will maintain this success as it tackles the controversial second game, which may span multiple seasons. The new footage confirms that Joel's lie will continue to strain his relationship with Ellie, who is seen screaming and firing a gun in various scenes. With Joel's lie at the centre of the story, the show promises a devastating and emotional batch of episodes arriving on HBO in 2025.
