'Lady Singham' track featuring Deepika Padukone released as 'Singham Again' sees success

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (Photo by PTI)

The makers of Singham Again have dropped a new track titled Lady Singham, showcasing Deepika Padukone's cop character Shakti Shetty.

The track, which is sung by Santhosh Venky, and features music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Kumaar, perfectly captures her character's persona.

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

In it, Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.