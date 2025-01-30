Lady Gaga on 'Joker: Folie a Deux's negative reviews

Lady Gaga. Photo: Reuters

Singer Lady Gaga shared her perspective on Joker: Folie a Deux receiving bad reviews and a disappointing box-office collection.

Lady Gaga plays the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Gaga plays Lee, who eventually becomes Harley Quinn, a patient in Arkham State Hospital, a mental institution where Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a maximum-security inmate.

"People just sometimes don't like some things," said Gaga, adding, 'It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

"When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It's part of the mayhem," she said adding that the fear of failure can be damaging, as per the outlet.

Notably, Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller Joker: Folie a Deux, received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The sequel to the 2019 film Joker hit the theatres on October 4, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The first Joker movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Monday, singer Lady Gaga shared details about her upcoming album Mayhem, which will be released on March 7.