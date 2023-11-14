Ladies' night in Dubai: 8 locations with discounts, special offers on Tuesday

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:09 AM

Grab your girls - it's Ladies' Night! Many dining establishments across the city offer discounts and special deals on Tuesday nights for women. Here is a list of some hotspots around town. From DJ nights to a Masterchef TV experience, there's something for everyone.

1. Oak

From the bustling streets of New York to the colourful lights of Dubai, this is an intimate hotspot tucked away in JW Marriott Marquis. Don’t let it be seen on your face as you dance the night away to DJs like Mr Levier, MC Tino and Ramesess. For ladies’ night every Tuesday, enjoy unlimited selected beverages for Dh150. 1 Oak, 11pm-1am, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

2. Grand Grill

Indulge in their three-course set menu and unlimited drinks for Dh135 and Dh185 for the gents including four drinks. Famous as a long-standing steakhouse in Dubai, celebrate their achievement with this open deal for both the ladies and gents. Grand Grill, 8pm-11pm, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina

3. Hayal

A Turkish delight welcoming your girl squad to enjoy unlimited selected beverages and 50 per cent discount on some dishes. Vibe to their live music and make the most of their discounted delicacies on their ladies' night Tuesday. Hayal, 6pm-11pm, St Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay

4. MasterChef

Experience the famous television show with their MasterChef-worthy meals paired with any three drinks for Dh159. The dishes offered include burrata salad, braised beef oxtail bao, pan-fried sea bream, josper roasted half chicken and more finger-licking bits. MasterChef, the TV experience, 7pm-11pm, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina

5. Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Las Chicas night every Tuesday, where you can enjoy five drinks or a pitcher for Dh99 and 20 per cent off on their food menu. Groove with their live DJ on the deck, and those who dress to the test, will win a brunch for two, with the best Latin-themed outfit every week. Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, 7pm-11pm, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

6. McCafferty’s

In the cove of the Jumeirah Village Circle, and at the back of Circle Mall, find a brilliant atmosphere known for its high-quality dishes, is an Irish pub called McCafferty’s. Treat yourself to their evening of bubbles and enjoy their live music, for Dh125 and also get 30 percent off your food, or a three-course meal and five drinks for Dh149. McCafferty’s, 6pm-10pm, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle.

7. Bla Bla

Every Tuesday, you can dive into their three-course set menu and enjoy five drinks for Dh199, and stay entertained with their resident DJ and a sax player live performance. The perfect destination to spend the night out with your girlfriends. Bla Bla, The Restaurant, 6pm-10pm, The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence

8. Grapeskin

Fancy a night out with the girls? A cool grape bar located in La Ville Hotel & Suits in City Walk is offering discounted drinks and 50 per cent off their special menu from 4pm. Hosting a special sharing style Italian beef charcuterie and artisan cheese boards, along with the iconic Grapeskin salad, calamari, and more. Grapeskin, 4pm onwards, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk.

