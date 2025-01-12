LA Wildfires: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry meet Eaton fire victims

Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle are pictured during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, arrived in Colombia at the invitation of Marquez, with whom they will attend various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday.

The couple connected with the affected families and tried to support them emotionally after hearing about their tragic experience of the LA wildfires reported People.

Meghan and Harry thanked the first responders, including LA County firefighters and police. The Duke and Duchess later met with World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the food stations to praise relief teams.

According to People, the couple contributed monetary donations and plans to continue supporting recovery.

The Pasadena Mayor Victor Grodo praised the visit of the Duke-Duchess.