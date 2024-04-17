Kriti Sanon says 'Crew' wasn’t a manifesto on feminism

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:15 PM

Kriti Sanon recently discussed her latest film, "Crew," in an interview with Elle India, emphasising that it wasn't intended as a critique of men. She clarified that the heist movie, featuring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu alongside her, aimed to provide "good, clean fun" rather than promoting feminism or male bashing, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The film revolves around three women navigating the challenges of the airline industry and finding themselves entangled in unexpected situations. Despite some convenient plot twists, the camaraderie among the trio shines through. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, "Crew" boasts a talented ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. While the narrative occasionally leans towards sitcom territory, the film remains enjoyable and engaging for viewers.

ALSO READ: