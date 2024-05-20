'Know what you're voting for' Hrithik Roshan tells fans

Applications now open for AFE’s talent development programme
Actor Hrithik Roshan not only cast his vote on Monday during the fifth part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections but also urged everyone to become a well-informed voter.
After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, the Fighter star briefly spoke with the media and sent out an important message, highlighting how important it is for everyone to do proper research about the candidates before exercising their voting rights.
"Study the candidates before you vote, know what you are voting for," he said.
Hrithik arrived at the polling booth with his father and director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina.
He also took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture from the polling booth. In the image, the Roshans could be seen flaunting their inked fingers. ANI
