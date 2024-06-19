Katy Perry announces new single 'Woman's World'

Says it’s another feather in director Kabir Khan’s cap
Pop sensation Katy Perry announced that her new single, Woman's World, will drop on July 11 at 7 pm ET (July 12, 3am in the UAE).
The official music video will premiere the next day, according to a post by Perry on her official Instagram handle.
The announcement came after Perry recently held exclusive listening sessions for her sixth album, signalling a fresh chapter in her musical journey.
The single cover art, shot by Jack Bridgland, showcases Perry in striking metallic armour-like pants paired with a bikini top.
Teasing her fans, Perry shared a snippet of Woman's World on Instagram, singing along to the empowering lyrics in a selfie-style video.
Details about the album, including its title and release date, remain under wraps.
Her last album, Smile, debuted in August 2020 and featured singles like Daisies and the title track.
