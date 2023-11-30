KathNiel split is true: Filipino star Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup with Daniel Padilla

The video comes weeks after Kanye West was spotted exploring the UNESCO World Heritage site, Diriyah, in the Middle East
Actress Kathryn Bernardo on Thursday confirmed what Filipinos have been talking about for weeks: She and longtime boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla have broken up after 11 years.
In an Instagram post, Kathryn — half of the phenomenal KathNiel love team — clearly said she and Daniel "have decided to part ways".
Calling Daniel 'Deej' (short for nickname DJ) in a heartfelt note, the actress confirmed that they had been "drifting apart for a while now".
"We ultimately had to accept that we can't go back to where we used to be."
Rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress, Andrea Brillantes. This, however, was not addressed in Kathryn's post.
"Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding," she wrote.
Read the full statement here:
