Kate Middleton cancer diagnosis: Harry and Meghan wish health and healing

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 2:04 AM

Following Kate Middleton's video message disclosing her cancer diagnosis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan wished the Princess of Wales 'health and healing'. A statement released by them jointly stated that, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

The Duke and Duchess' statement comes after Kate Middleton announced that she had been undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer, putting an end to wild speculations about her disappearance. The heartbreaking video also had a reassuring message for those suffering from cancer. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You're not alone," she said.

Kate Middleton had undergone an abdominal surgery earlier this year, but upon further tests, the presence of cancer cells was discovered.

ALSO READ: