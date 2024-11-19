Kashmera Shah meets with an accident; shares pics of blood-soaked tissues

Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, was involved accident while she was in America.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat.

In her post, she expressed immense gratitude for her survival and mentioned that it was a close call.

Shah, who was alone at the time of the accident, wrote: "Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma."

Abhishek later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe.