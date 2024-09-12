Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, others attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM

The film industry came together to offer their condolences as Anil Mehta, father of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, was laid to rest at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium centre in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Malaika Arora reached the crematorium centre along with her son Arhaan Khan.

Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside others from the film fraternity reached the crematorium centre to pay their last respects to Malaika Arora's father.

Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor arrived together.

Malaika Arora's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also arrived at the crematorium centre with his wife Sshura Khan.

Malaika's close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also joined the gathering as she arrived to pay her last respects to Anil Mehta. She was joined by her brother Sajid Khan.

Actor Sohail Khan arrived at the crematorium centre with his son Nirvaan Khan.

Celebrities including Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Gauhar Khan among others also arrived to pay their last respects.

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, a close friend of Malaika Arora, arrived at the Arora residence with her husband to offer their heartfelt sympathies. The actress appeared visibly emotional as she entered the home to pay her respects.

The gathering was marked by a strong sense of grief and solidarity from the film fraternity.

Earlier in the day on September 11, Mumbai police revealed that Anil Mehta's death prima facie looks like a suicide, though all possible angles are being explored.