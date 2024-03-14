UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Karishma Tanna brings 70s glam at India's Lakme fashion week

The actress closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 7:01 PM

Actress Karishma Tanna turned showstopper for the Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) Launchpad segment on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The actress who closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada looked fabulous in her stunning dress. Gada's collection was called Dhagedaar Denim, reflecting the 1970s denim trend.

Talking to media persons, Karishma said, "I'm always excited to be a part of Lakme and encourage all the young students who aspire to become designers one day. And I know how the dream works. I know the passion they have. So I like to encourage each and everybody.

"I give importance to students because, for big designers, any artist, any celebrity can walk the ramp. For the students, encouragement is a big thing; to come in the market, to come on the platform where they deserve. So for that, I like to encourage them and that's why I'm here. I follow any fashion in which I feel good and comfortable." ANI

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment