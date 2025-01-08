Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan exude royal vibes in new pics

On Monday, Bebo treated her fans to images from their New Year celebration
Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fail to dress to impress.
On Monday, Bebo treated her fans with their New Year celebration 2025 on Instagram and wrote, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."
Kareena and Saif looked like royalty in these pictures. In one of the images, Jeh made an appearance.
Kareena wore a metallic Ralph Lauren dress, while Saif wore a black bow-tie suit.
Bebo also posted pictures and it seems like she is enjoying the moment.
Earlier, Kareena shared a bunch of photos of her son Taimur, holding her heels.
Along with the post, she wrote, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever...Happy new year friends...More Pictures coming soon.....stay tuned."
Kareena, Saif, Taimur, and Jeh rang in the New Year in the picturesque surroundings of Switzerland, where they were seen enjoying their time together as a family.
On the work front, Kareena has been receiving accolades for her recent performances.
She recently won the Best Actress Filmfare OTT Award for her role in the critically acclaimed film Jaane Jaan. She was also seen in films, Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again.
