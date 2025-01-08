Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan exude royal vibes in new pics

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan never fail to dress to impress.

On Monday, Bebo treated her fans with their New Year celebration 2025 on Instagram and wrote, "Headed home with this mood for 2025."

Kareena and Saif looked like royalty in these pictures. In one of the images, Jeh made an appearance.

Kareena wore a metallic Ralph Lauren dress, while Saif wore a black bow-tie suit.

Bebo also posted pictures and it seems like she is enjoying the moment.

Earlier, Kareena shared a bunch of photos of her son Taimur, holding her heels.

Along with the post, she wrote, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever...Happy new year friends...More Pictures coming soon.....stay tuned."