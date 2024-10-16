Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Karan Johar celebrates 26 years of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

The film's success paved the way for its re-release last year

Indian film director and producer Karan Johar (Photo by AFP)

In a heartfelt tribute, Karan Johar recently marked the 26th anniversary of his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai..

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.


To commemorate this special milestone, Johar took to Instagram, sharing a nostalgic video filled with behind-the-scenes moments that captured the essence of the film.

He reminisced about the charm of the 90s with a playful caption: "Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti [friendship] that turns into pyaar [love] and characters that live through time and beyond!!"


He expressed gratitude for the incredible cast and crew, reflecting on the joy of maintaining that same spirit 26 years later.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in 1998, was not just a film; it was a cultural phenomenon.

With its catchy music, memorable dialogues, and iconic fashion, it influenced trends, from the gifting of friendship bands on Friendship Day to Khan's stylish accessories and Kajol's bob-cut.

The film's success paved the way for its re-release last year.

During the screening, Johar, Khan, and Mukerji surprised fans by making a special appearance at a theatre, creating a whirlwind of excitement on social media.

Johar praised Khan, calling him the "Emperor of entertainment" and the "King of romance," emphasising the impact Khan had on his career.

"I won't be here if it wasn't for bhai [brother], if it wasn't for Aditya Chopra," Johar said, adding, "his energy is infectious. Thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career."

