Kangana Ranaut backs Raveena Tandon day after scuffle

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 2:57 PM

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon after a scuffle was reported outside the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Queen actor wrote, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been five-six more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

According to the Mumbai Police, while Tandon's driver was reversing the car on Saturday night, a family was passing by. Thinking that the car would hit them, three women who were part of the group had a scuffle with the driver.

Tandon came out of the house after she heard the loud row between her driver and the family. After an argument, both parties left.

However, police heard about the verbal altercation and reached Tandon’s home. They questioned her staff and called both parties to Khar Police Station.