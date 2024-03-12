UAE

Kandura Rally teams up with Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Dubai

The ultimate automotive extravaganza is set to take place on April 13

By CT Desk

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 3:46 PM

Dubai's esteemed Kandura Rally joins forces with the globally renowned Hot Wheels Legends Tour for an unprecedented automotive showcase on April 13 at Dubai Autodrome. Over 200 exceptional cars, spanning supercars, classics, muscle cars, and more, will grace the event, vying for prizes worth Dh30,000.

Organised by Orbit Events, this free-for-visitors Motorshow promises an electrifying blend of roaring engines, breathtaking displays, and a vibrant atmosphere. Participants across the GCC can register online, with the opportunity to immortalise their custom car creations as 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-casts.

The event celebrates UAE's vibrant motor heritage while merging tradition with the love for automobiles, offering a fusion of culture and automotive enthusiasm. Attendees can indulge in food truck delights, games, and an immersive ambiance, surrounded by awe-inspiring automotive magnificence.

