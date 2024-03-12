Kandura Rally teams up with Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Dubai

Stars will hit the famous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre before the gala hosted Jimmy Kimmel at 3am
Dubai's esteemed Kandura Rally joins forces with the globally renowned Hot Wheels Legends Tour for an unprecedented automotive showcase on April 13 at Dubai Autodrome. Over 200 exceptional cars, spanning supercars, classics, muscle cars, and more, will grace the event, vying for prizes worth Dh30,000.
Organised by Orbit Events, this free-for-visitors Motorshow promises an electrifying blend of roaring engines, breathtaking displays, and a vibrant atmosphere. Participants across the GCC can register online, with the opportunity to immortalise their custom car creations as 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-casts.
The event celebrates UAE's vibrant motor heritage while merging tradition with the love for automobiles, offering a fusion of culture and automotive enthusiasm. Attendees can indulge in food truck delights, games, and an immersive ambiance, surrounded by awe-inspiring automotive magnificence.
ALSO READ:
Stars will hit the famous red carpet at the Dolby Theatre before the gala hosted Jimmy Kimmel at 3am
Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon was crowned the first runner-up in the beauty pageant featuring 112 contenders
Eiichiro Oda, creator of Japan's major 'One Piece' manga franchise, said in a statement that Toriyama's death was "too soon" and left "too big shoes to fill"
When it comes to spending a weekend well, there is no dearth of activities in Dubai
Wrestling games, action-packed shooters, or immersive RPGs, there's something for gamers
Step out and come into your own with these irresistible offers to celebrate the woman in you
Key spokespersons from the Emirate's Creative Media Authority and Film Commission detail the logistics support to aid the massive production
Ace designer Sawan Gandhi talks about his new collection and the campaign shot in the city