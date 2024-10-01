Kalen Gorman, producer of behind-the-scenes content for 'Glee', dies at 59

Hospital says he'll be discharged in two days
Kalen Gorman, who produced popular behind-the-scenes content for Glee and other hit shows, has died at age 59.
Gorman died on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a battle with breast cancer, her publicist announced.
Gorman was known for her work on Glee, where she created interviews and behind-the-scenes footage that generated millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. She worked closely with actors, crew members, and show creators to produce over 300 pieces of content for each episode during the first five seasons of the show from 2009 to 2014.
Apart from Glee, Gorman produced behind-the-scenes content for the first season of Ryan Murphy's Feud and Homeland.
Born in Toronto and raised in Los Angeles, Gorman began her career in public relations before moving into television production. Over the years, she worked on a variety of shows, including The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Bones.
Gorman recently worked for All3Media America, Discovery, and Studio71, with whom she produced several digital series, including Keepin' It Real with Keke Palmer and Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan.
Gorman had no immediate survivors. Her brother, Alexx Van Dyne, died earlier this year at 61, and another brother, Kerry Gorman, passed away in 1992 at age 37. ANI
ALSO READ:
Hospital says he'll be discharged in two days
'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday
He is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center
The show culminated with season six in 2022
The gala event will take place on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Olympia Hall
He accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai
The actor took a trip down memory lane, sharing childhood photos that show her transformation over the years