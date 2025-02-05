Kakar twins praise India's concert infrastructure

The conversation around India's concert infrastructure has been gaining momentum, with many Indian artists sharing their thoughts on whether the country is truly ready for large-scale concerts that meet international standards.

Twin singers Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar, best known for their popular Bollywood hits including Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa, and Kya Say?, have weighed in on the topic.

The sisters shared their views on concert infrastructure in India and praised the recent Coldplay concerts held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which they believe have set new standards for the Indian music industry.

"I think India is really having a moment because, comparing this year with previous years, we have come a long way. There is still a long way to go, but I think it's because of bands like Coldplay. You know, that was the biggest concert India has ever had, in Ahmedabad and in Mumbai. We've seen the scale of how big it can get, and here's hoping that for us and for all the other artists, we also get bigger opportunities. We now know this is possible, so yeah, it's amazing," Prakrit said.

Prakriti and Sukriti also talked about the improvements in major Indian cities, which had become more capable of hosting large-scale events. While they acknowledged that some cities still have a "long way to go", they feel that cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad are well-equipped for "big concerts".

The discussion about India's concert infrastructure came into the spotlight after singer Diljit Dosanjh announced that he would not be holding more concerts in India until the infrastructure for live shows improves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kakar sisters recently released their latest single, Aa Zara, on January 24.