'Kabali' producer KP Choudhary dies by suicide

KP Choudhary, a Telugu movie producer who worked on Rajinikanth’s Kabali in Telugu, has died, reported Indian media on Monday.

He was reportedly found dead in a home in a village in North Goa, police were quoted as saying by DNA India.

He allegedly died by suicide.

The 44-year-old’s body was found in a rental in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters. Other details haven’t been shared, but the officer was quick to assure people that an investigation is underway and "details will be shared at an appropriate time.”

Choudhary was arrested in 2023 in connection with a drugs case, reported media. According to Times of India, at the time, the authorities had seized 90 grams of cocaine from the producer as well as his mobile phone, which lead them to others who also used the drugs.