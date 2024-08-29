E-Paper

K-pop star Taeil exits NCT over sexual crime allegation

The 30-year-old hasn't commented yet about his fall from grace

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM

K-pop star Taeil is no longer part of the famous Neo Culture Technology (NCT) band, reported BCC, after he was accused of an ‘unspecified sexual crime’.

SM Entertainment, which is Taeil’s agency, posted an official statement on X, formerly Twitter, that he will no longer be a part of the boy band as he has been "accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime".


The details of the act have been kept under wraps but the agency stressed that it "recognised the seriousness of the situation" and had therefore cut him out of the band’s plans.

Thirty-year-old Taeil, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, has not yet commented on the allegations. However, SM Entertainment said that he is cooperating with the authorities, reported BBC.

Meanwhile, South Korean media reported that The Bangbae Police Station in Seoul is investigating the star.

NCT debuted in 2016 and has more than a dozen members divided into sub units such as NCT 127, NCT Dream, and NCT Wish.

Taeil was recently active in NCT 127, reported BBC.

K-pop, which has fans across the world, originated in South Korea and is a mix of pop, R&B and hip-hop.

CT Desk

