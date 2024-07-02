Judi Dench among first woman members of UK's Garrick Club: report

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:01 PM

Veteran actors Judi Dench and Sian Phillips have become the first woman members of London's esteemed Garrick Club after it voted in May to allow women to join, the Guardian reported Tuesday.

Founded in 1831 for actors and "men of refinement and education", the Garrick was one of the last such clubs not to allow women in, except as guests of men.

But following a bitter row, the club opened up its membership in May and fast-tracked the actors' applications during its annual general meeting on Monday, according to the Guardian.

Oscar-winner Dench, 89, is recognised as one of the UK's best ever actors, starring on stage and screen, notably as "M" in eight James Bond films.

Phillips, 91, is best known for her theatre work, and was nominated for a Tony Award and Olivier Award for her performance as Marlene Dietrich in Marlene.

The club's membership is a closely guarded secret but is known to include leading figures from the civil service, the law, journalism, publicly funded institutions and the arts.

Several high-profile members had reportedly threatened to quit the club if the proposal to allow women was rejected.