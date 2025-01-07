Joey King, Cooper Koch to host 2025 SAG Awards nominations

Actor Joey King. Photo: Reuters

The nominees for the prestigious 31st annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will be revealed on Wednesday, January 10, 2025, by actors Joey King and Cooper Koch, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement will be streamed live on Netflix's official YouTube channel, starting at 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT.

The event will begin with SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin announcing the nominees for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

Following this, Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) President Fran Drescher will formally kick off the live show, setting the stage for the highly anticipated nominations reveal.

The 2025 SAG Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Netflix on February 23, 2025, at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT, from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

This year, actress Kristen Bell will host the ceremony, and Jane Fonda will be honoured with the Life Achievement Award, the highest honour bestowed by SAG-AFTRA.

Joey King, known for her performances in We Were the Lucky Ones, Bullet Train, and A Family Affair, has previously been nominated for a SAG Award in 2020 for her role in The Act, in which she was recognised as Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series.