Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree call it quits

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 4:45 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 4:46 PM

Musician Joe Jonas and American actor-singer Stormi Bree have split up, reports People magazine.

The 34-year-old singer and 33-year-old model were linked this January after being seen together on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, months after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from Game of Thrones alumna Sophie Turner.

In February, Jonas and Bree were seen together at Sydney Harbor in Australia, where he was on tour with his brothers.

Jonas and Turner have two children together: Willa, who is three-and-a-half, and Delphine, who is 22 months old. Bree, meanwhile, has a six-year-old daughter named Gravity with the model Lucky Blue Smith.