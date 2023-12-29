Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Kathniel: 8 celebrity couples who called it quits this year

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 5:26 PM

Celebrity couples always deliver when it comes to things to talk about - whether they are funny and cute moments, or scandalous breakups and messy divorces.

While this year saw plenty of fairytale romances and dream weddings, many famous couples reached the end of their relationships as well: some amicably and some contentiously.

Here are some celebrity couples who decided to part ways in 2023.

Joe Jonas - Sophie Turner

The singer-actor duo announced their divorce in September 2023 via Instagram post.

Sophie took to Instagram and wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The announcement was followed by a deluge of stories, including ones that claimed that Joe Jonas leaked derogatory details about Turner to the press in order to preserve his image. The rocky divorce proceedings made the news as well, with the couple fighting tooth-and-nail over custody of the children. However, the noise seems to have died down, with an arrangement to split the kids' time agreed upon, and Sophie moving on to date a British aristocrat.

Taylor Swift - Joe Alwyn

The six-year relationship between the two, which inspired many of the singer's tracks written during this period, ended in 2023. The reason was reportedly that Alwyn was uncomfortable with Swift's fame and public attention.

After her split with Alwyn, Taylor briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matt Healy for a month, and is now dating American football player Travis Kelce.

Kathryn Bernardo - Daniel Padilla

In November, Actress Kathryn Bernardo broke Filipino fans' hearts everywhere when she confirmed that she and longtime boyfriend and onscreen partner Daniel Padilla had broken up after 11 years.

In an Instagram post, Kathryn — half of the phenomenal KathNiel love team — clearly said she and Daniel "have decided to part ways".

Calling Daniel 'Deej' (short for nickname DJ) in a heartfelt note, the actress confirmed that they had been "drifting apart for a while now".

"We ultimately had to accept that we can't go back to where we used to be."

Rumours had it that a third party was behind the breakup, with Daniel linked to another actress, Andrea Brillantes. This, however, was not addressed in Kathryn's post.

"Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding," she wrote.

Kylie Jenner - Travis Scott

This on-again-off-again relationship was announced to be 'off again' in January this year. Sources told US media that the two had different priorities, with Kylie preferring to stay home and take care of the kids, and Travis preferring to party.

Kylie is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet.

Ariana Grande - Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, had secretly split in January and were planning to divorce after two years of marriage, Page Six revealed in July 2023.

"They came to the decision together," a source told Page Six. "They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends."

The couple began dating in early 2020 and married less than a year later.

Their divorce was the talk of the town when it occurred, particularly because Grande started dating Ethan Slater, her co-star, soon after. It is rumoured that the new relationship caused Slater to divorce his wife, and that Grande and Slater had started their affair while he was still married.

Tara Sutaria - Aadar Jain

The two Bollywood actors split in November after officially dating since 2020, although it has been rumoured that their involvement goes back to 2018, when they met at Karan Johar's party.

Sutaria confirmed their breakup and said that they parted ways amicable and elected to remain friends. Since then, the actress has been spotted with Kartik Aaryan, sparking rumours of a new relationship.

Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Chiranjeevi's niece and actor, Niharika Konidela, announced the news of her separation from her husband, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, in July 2023, according to ANI.

Taking to Instagram, Niharika shared a post that read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends, who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Kusha Kapila - Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila announced her divorce in an Instagram post, stating that it was a mutual choice. Taking to Instagram, Kusha shared a post that read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared continue to mean everything to us but sadly, what we currently seek for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

