Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split: Couple to keep children in New York

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:10 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 3:56 PM

Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have reached a temporary agreement in their ongoing custody dispute over their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 14-month-old D. Legal documents filed in New York on Monday outline the interim consent order.

The agreement stipulates that both parents must keep their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, including New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, have consented to this arrangement.

The documents state, "The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

The court retains the right to take appropriate action if this order is violated, ensuring the children's well-being.

This development follows Turner's recent lawsuit against Jonas, claiming he wrongfully retained their daughters and withheld their passports to prevent their return to England. Jonas has responded, stating they had reached an understanding regarding co-parenting and emphasizing a court order restricting both parents from relocating the children.

The couple announced their separation earlier this month, requesting privacy for themselves and their children.

