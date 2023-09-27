Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah, Vir Das nominated for International Emmy Awards 2023

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 8:38 PM

The nominations for the 2023 International Emmy Awards have been revealed, and notable figures such as Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and comedian Vir Das have secured nominations. Shefali Shah is up for Best Actress for her role in Netflix's Delhi Crime 2, while Jim Sarbh competes for Best Actor in SonyLIV's Rocket Boys. Vir Das earns his second International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special, Vir Das: Landing.

"OMGGGGG I still can't believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show Delhi Crime 2. This is for all of us in Delhi Crime," says Shefali.

In the Best Actress category, Shefali Shah faces competition from Connie Nielsen, Billie Piper, and Karla Souza. Jim Sarbh's fellow nominees for Best Actor include Gustavo Bassani, Martin Freeman, and Jonas Karlsson.

"I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. 'Do you feel lucky, punk? Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International Emmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart," wrote Jim.

"What!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy. My second International Emmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! Vir Das Landing. Well...this is a weird full circle," wrote Vir in a post.

Additionally, Ekta Kapoor will receive the prestigious Directorate Award during the International Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for November 20 in New York. Furthermore, Radhika Madan played a significant role as one of the jury members at this year's International Emmy Awards.

