Jennifer Aniston wishes 'best friend' Courteney Cox on 60th birthday

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 1:41 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 1:42 PM

Friends star Courteney Cox turned 60 on June 15 and received sweet birthday wishes from one of her dearest friends, Jennifer Aniston.

The two actors, who rose to fame thanks to their Friends’ stint, have stayed closeover the years.

In an Instagram post, Aniston shared pictures of herself with Cox and wrote:

“Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you. Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her NOT to have at least two of them ☺️ Fiercely loyal to the end. She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn’t care what other people think!! 👏🏼👏🏼 I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!”