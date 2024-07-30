Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her during 'The Morning Show' shoot

US actress Jennifer Aniston's tattoo (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:45 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, in an unusual episode, was seen getting coated in oil while filming for her acclaimed series The Morning Show in Manhattan on Sunday (local time), the New York Post reported.

Aniston, 55, was photographed getting splashed in the sticky, tar-like substance, looking angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed.

The Friends star appeared to be filming a scene in which her character, Alex, was surrounded by protesters who flung the oil at her.

The oddball drama recently earned a slew of Emmy nominations -- including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 48.

The Morning Show is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news programme. It follows rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon), and often tackles timely topics such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.