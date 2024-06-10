Jason Derulo to headline EarthSoul Fest

Jason Derulo (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:43 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

EarthSoul Fest, an eco-conscious music fest, is coming to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Jason Derulo,whose songs include Talk Dirty and Whatcha Say, will be headlining the event on June 15.

Other singers include Punjabi singer Shae Gill, who is best known for Pasoori, Bollywood funk specialist Benny Dayal, Emirati singer Akram and Dubai-based Celinedee Matahari.

Tickets start at Dh199 and are available on the Coca-Cola website.