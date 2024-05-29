Janhvi Kapoor seen blushing when asked about rumoured partner

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:39 PM

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with fellow actor Rajkummar Rao was teased by the host about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Makers of the show dropped a promo recently in which host Kapil was seen asking Janhvi about her expectations regarding a perfect life partner, cleverly adding a reference to Shikhar.

In her response, Janhvi is seen blushing.

The promo begins with a ridiculous charades game in which Janhvi tries to communicate something to Rajkummar. She even makes hilarious expressions in an attempt to convey it to him. She then urges Kapil not to include such strange movements in the trailer.

Transitioning to another scene, Kapil is seen quizzing Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. The actor previously collaborated with her on Roohi, in which she portrays a ghost, and in his next release Mr and Mrs Mahi, she is seen essaying his wife.