Janhvi Kapoor seen blushing when asked about rumoured partner

The film follows a former female pirate played by Chopra who must protect her family
Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with fellow actor Rajkummar Rao was teased by the host about her relationship with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.
Makers of the show dropped a promo recently in which host Kapil was seen asking Janhvi about her expectations regarding a perfect life partner, cleverly adding a reference to Shikhar.
In her response, Janhvi is seen blushing.
The promo begins with a ridiculous charades game in which Janhvi tries to communicate something to Rajkummar. She even makes hilarious expressions in an attempt to convey it to him. She then urges Kapil not to include such strange movements in the trailer.
Transitioning to another scene, Kapil is seen quizzing Rajkummar about working with Jahnvi. The actor previously collaborated with her on Roohi, in which she portrays a ghost, and in his next release Mr and Mrs Mahi, she is seen essaying his wife.
Asked whether Janhvi startled him more as a ghost or as a wife, Rajkummar replies, "Whether it's a ghost or a wife, it is the same."
Although Janhvi and Shikhar have not officially confirmed their relationship, glimpses into the pair's alleged romance have surfaced from time to time. The much-anticipated sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi is slated for release on May 31. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
ALSO READ:
The film follows a former female pirate played by Chopra who must protect her family
Nilotpal Bora, who recently performed live in Dubai, on his musical heroes and how he fell in love with the city
The superstar co-owns the Indian Premier League team
Directed by Todd Phillips,
Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures from her visit
Dench suffers from age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a common cause of vision loss affecting over 700,000 people in the UK
Head out to these fabulous beach clubs after sundown to unwind in style
The Hollywood stars were in Dubai for the World Premiere of their upcoming film 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'