Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai after returning from Chennai trip

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:37 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:45 PM

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in hospital owing to a serious case of food poisioning.

Indian Express reported the actress best known for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was admitted to South Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying she had returned to Mumbai from Chennai on Tuesday. She began to suspect something was wrong the very next day. She stayed home that day, hoping that the symptoms of food poisoning would abate. When the day day she felt ill and her condition deteriorated, she was hospitalised. She is expected to return sometime this week.

Kapoor was present at the Ambani wedding that took place on July 12 in Mumbai..