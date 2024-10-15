Jamie Foxx talks about his health scare

Jamie Foxx (Photo by AFP)

Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx recently opened up about his health issues during his one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx in Atlanta, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared pictures from the show and wrote, "God is good.... As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy...on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia."

"I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven't been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that's what you were," he added.

He continued, "When people ask me is this a stand-up comedy show I say 'No it's an artistic explanation.' "

"Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most...," Foxx wrote. "#nobaddays as my guy James would say #secondchance... thank you ATLANTA #swipeleft."

In the pictures, he looked emotional. In one of the family portraits, his 16-year-old daughter, Anelise, was seen playing an electric guitar beside her father.

"@iamjamiefoxx The show you put on in Atlanta was one of the most amazing things I have witnessed in my 30 plus years in this business. My GOD continue to bless you my brother. You are truly the most gifted and talented person I know !!!.. !!! I can't wait for the world to see this," music producer Breyon Prescott wrote in the comments section.

Foxx went through a medical emergency that he wasn't sure he would survive, he said earlier.

The actor released a video on Instagram last year, tearfully talking about his suffering and why he kept the details of his physical condition private. He captioned the video, "Thank u a billion to everybody... been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through...."