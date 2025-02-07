Jael drops new EP, 'Motion Sickness'

Musician Jael, whose real name is Giovanni Jano, was recently in Dubai for the Break the Block party held at Expo City, where he also dropped his new EP, Motion Sickness. “The EP is a return to my roots—a four-track journey into the pulse of UK bass and garage,” said Jael. “This EP isn’t just music; it’s a reconnection with the sounds I grew up on, reimagined through a fresh lens.”

The record’s eponymously named song has a skippy sub-heavy UKG beat by Jael while Ghanaian-born rapper Michael Ekow spits fire.

Jael, who is a Moluccan artist, also features on his EP the choppy dubstep track D33P, bassline-laden Rude Boy, and garage track You Be There.

He said: “Since I was a kid I always listened to UK Garage and 2step which is originated in the UK. My cousins and uncles would give me mixed tapes by the likes of DJ Van Bellen, MJ Cole, Groove Chronicles, DJ EZ and many more. Growing up listening to that sound definitely shaped my musical taste and I even started deejaying it when I was 14 years old."

At home, the electronic music artist grew up with the influences of Moluccan Folk, Gospel, Soul, Funk, and Japanese Funk.

He debuted in 2021 with Half As Much; his collab with Juls on Close to Me, won him even more fans.