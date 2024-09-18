E-Paper

Jacqueliene Fernandez debuts new single

The music video is slated for launch on September 20

By ANI

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM

Actor Jacqueliene Fernandez is working on a new single called Stormrider.

The song has been produced in association with LA-based record label Myst Music.


Taking to Instagram, Fernandez treated fans to the teaser of the song and captioned the post, "This is just the beginning #Stormrider."

She said in a statement, "Growing up in a household filled with music, especially with my dad being a part-time DJ, I was surrounded by an eclectic mix of sounds from a young age. Our home was filled with vinyl records, CDs, and music from different genres and cultures. This exposure to diverse musical influences sparked my passion for music and performance."

Sharing what music means to her, the actor said, "For me, music is about storytelling and connecting with emotions, which is why I decided to launch my music. I wanted to create something that resonates deeply with listeners, just as the music I grew up with did for me. Music has always been my way of expression, and now I get to share my voice and story with the world."

The music video is slated for launch on September 20.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she will share screen space with actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film Fateh.

Fateh, which marks Sood's debut as a director, will delve into the real-life instances of cybercrime.

Fernandez will also headline the series GOATS.

