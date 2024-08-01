Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni's chemistry in 'Tu' song surprises audience

Vlada Bulhakova, popular as @notyourlocalhabibi on social media, started off as a content creator just three years ago. Now, the Dubai resident is ready for her big screen transition
Actors Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari Soni surprised the audience with their romantic chemistry in Tu track sung by Talwiinder.
Shroff said, "Reuniting with Neelam after so many years has been an absolute joy. There's something incredibly special about working with someone you share such a rich history with. The song Tu by Talwiinder is soulful, and I believe it will touch the hearts of many. The magic we created together is bound to resonate deeply with the audience, and I'm excited to see how it will be received."
Neelam also reflected on their collaboration with a sense of nostalgia.
She said, "Being back on screen with Jackie has been an incredible experience. It's amazing how working with someone you've shared so many moments with can reignite old memories. This song by Talwiinder is special — it has a depth and emotion that I believe will connect profoundly with listeners."
The comment section of the video is filled with heartfelt reactions.
"Losing my mind! Only Talwinder could've gotten Bhidu to do this," a social media user wrote.
"Wow Bhidu and Neelam together," another Instagram user commented.
Talwiinder, the talented voice behind the song, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the project, stating, "It has been an immense privilege to work on Tu alongside such legendary figures as Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari. The chemistry between them is exceptional and it has beautifully complemented the track. We envisioned this song to be heartfelt, and I'm thrilled with how it has turned out. The collaboration has been a dream come true, and I'm confident that the emotional depth of Tu will resonate with audiences far and wide."
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jackie is gearing up for the release of Singham Again.
And Neelam will be seen in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
