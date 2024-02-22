‘It’s what he did outside the ring that matters’: Muhammad Ali’s grandson

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 5:16 PM

In the annals of sports history, few names evoke as much reverence and admiration as Muhammad Ali. Known as ‘The Greatest', Ali transcended the realm of boxing to become a global icon of courage, conviction, and charisma. His grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, stands as a living testament to Ali's enduring legacy, carrying forward not just a famous surname but also the values and principles that defined his legendary grandfather.

The son of Rasheda Ali, one of Muhammad Ali's daughters, and Bob Walsh, Ali Walsh initially grabbed eyeballs for his athletic talents, particularly in football. But his journey with the sport quickly came to an end. “There was a lot of politics involved. The team that recruited me got fired before I even got there. I didn't receive a scholarship, and then injuries were happening in my lower back. It just wasn't working out. After a point, I wasn’t really enjoying the sport. So, what’s the point?”

After football, he didn’t know which way to go until he stumbled upon Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). “Of course, we grew up as boxing fans. My grandfather fought. My aunt fought. We would always have fight nights at the house. Fighting is in our genes. But when I discovered MMA, I just fell in love with the sport.”

A love affair that has brought Ali Walsh, 25, all the way to Saudi Arabia from his hometown in Las Vegas, to make his professional MMA debut. The lightweight fighter is all set to compete on Saturday night in Riyadh, marking his foray into the sport.

At the Kingdom Arena in the capital, Ali Walsh will square off against Argentina’s Emmanuel Palacio for 'PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions', marking the inaugural fight for Professional Fighters League (PFL), a first-of-its kind sporting event in Saudi Arabia.

Though he’s ecstatic about his fight debut, the fighter admits that he wishes his grandfather was there to cheer him on. “He passed away when I was still playing football. I wish we knew back then that I would fight someday. He would be so happy to know that. I would’ve been able to pick his brain about fighting. Who better to ask about fighting than him?”

“I wish I could share this moment with him and seek his advice,” says Ali Walsh.

Muhammad Ali's magnetic personality, quick wit, and unparalleled gift made him a larger-than-life figure, transcending cultural and racial boundaries. His famous mantra, ‘Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee’, not only encapsulated his boxing style but also became a rallying cry for those seeking inspiration and empowerment.

“He's a superhero to me. When I was a little kid, he was just grandpa to me. It was only as I got older, I started to understand the impact he really made. The most inspirational part of him is what he did outside of the ring. It's not his fighting, it's the way he treated people; he was called the people's champ for a reason,” says Ali Walsh.

“He never said no to an autograph. He was not like the celebrities you see nowadays with a huge ego. He was someone who stood up for what he believed was right. He didn't care about the fighting career when it came to his principles. And that is what inspires me the most.”

So, if there was one question the young fighter could go back and ask his grandfather, what would it be? “I’ve never been asked that before… There’d definitely be more than one,” responds Ali Walsh, as he gears up for his big fight debut in the Saudi capital.

“I’d like to ask him, ‘How did you stand your ground the way you did?’ He was the heavyweight champion of the world. He was the baddest man on the planet at that time. So, there was so much expected of him. That's a lot of pressure on a human being. I wonder how he handled it.”

“How it would’ve been like getting off the plane in Africa, to literally half the city that is just spreading love to you? And you're spreading love right back? How would it feel to be respected and admired like that? And he also gave the love back to the people. I’d like to ask him how he was able to do that,” says Ali Walsh, adding that this is what he'd love to carry forward from his grandfather's legacy.

"It's the reason I fight. I want to help people the way he did, you know. How he inspired Saudi female fighter Hattan to start fighting, that's a beautiful story. And that right there is inspiration and impact. Nobody will ever reach the level that my grandfather got to. I won't even scratch the surface. But the only thing I can do is try, and in trying, I think I can help a lot of people," the MMA fighter signs off.

