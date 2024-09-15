Italian actress Franca Bettoia passes away at 88

The actor is known for her roles in 'Halo' and 'Dune: Prophecy'
Veteran actress Franca Bettoia died at the age of 88.
She died in Rome, her family told the Italian news agency Adnkronos, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Bettoia was married to Italian actor Ugo Tognazzi -- he starred in the 1978 movie La Cage aux Folles in the part played by Robin Williams in Mike Nichols' 1996 adaptation The Birdcage -- from 1972 until his death from a cerebral hemorrhage in 1990 at age 68.
In The Last Man on Earth, directed by Ubaldo Ragona and Sidney Salkow, Bettoia portrays Ruth, a woman who, with the help of Price's Dr. Robert Morgan, is fending off the effects of a plague that has turned humans into vampiric creatures.
Born in Rome on May 14, 1936, Bettoia made her film debut in 1955 and had her breakout role as "the other woman" in Pietro Germi's Man of Straw (1958), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
She also acted with Alan Ladd in Duel of Champions (1961), co-directed by Terence Young; in Day by Day, Desperately (1961), directed by Alfredo Giannetti; in Will Our Heroes Succeed in Finding Their Friend Who Mysteriously Disappeared in Africa? (1968); and in Don't Touch the White Woman (1974).
Her last film was Teste rasate (1993), in which she played the mother of her real son, Gianmarco Tognazzi. She is survived by daughter, Maria Sole Tognazzi, a director.
