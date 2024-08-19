Is Bollywood star Aamir Khan ready to quit films forever?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan may be ready to quit show business.

On Sunday, actor Rhea Chakraborty unveiled a teaser of an upcoming episode of her podcast, Chapter 2. The promo shows Khan in a candid conversation with Chakraborty.

At one point, Khan says: "Mujhe filmo se hatna hai [I want to move away from movies]," Aamir said.

Chakraborty says:, "Jooth [lies]". To which, he responds, "Nahi main sach bol raha hu [no, I’m telling the truth]."

At another point, Khan gets emotional. He can be seen shedding tears.

In 2022, post the failure of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, Khan announced a break from acting.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, he said he was supposed to shoot for another film too, but instead he decided to take a break.