iPhone SE 4 rumoured for March 2025 launch: What to expect from Apple’s budget-friendly model

Apple’s iPhone SE has long been the go-to choice for those who want to stay within the iOS ecosystem without the hefty price tag of Apple’s flagship models. However, with nearly two years since the release of the iPhone SE 3, Apple fans are eager for the next affordable option. According to new reports from South Korean site AjuNews, the wait may soon be over, as the iPhone SE 4 is expected to hit the market in March 2025.

This prediction is backed by activity from LG Innotek, Apple’s camera partner, which is set to begin mass production of the SE 4's camera modules in December. According to AjuNews, LG Innotek is currently testing the modules before mass production, a process that typically wraps up about three months before a device’s release. The timeline suggests that a March launch is highly probable, aligning with similar predictions by MacRumors, which anticipated an early 2025 debut. This release date would also fall in line with Apple’s pattern, as the last three SE models launched in March.

A Larger Display and Modernised Design

One of the biggest upgrades rumoured for the iPhone SE 4 is the jump from a 4.7-inch LCD to a 6.1-inch OLED display, a significant improvement that mirrors the size of the iPhone 15. This change means the familiar home button and traditional Touch ID will be replaced with Face ID, giving the SE 4 a modernised, all-screen look similar to recent flagship iPhones.

Charging and Camera Upgrades

Another long-anticipated change is the shift from Apple’s proprietary Lightning port to USB-C charging, complying with the EU’s mandate for universal chargers. This aligns the SE 4 with the rest of Apple’s latest devices and adds convenience for users needing a universal charging solution.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 4 will receive a substantial upgrade, moving from a 12MP lens to a 48MP single-lens rear camera. Although it may lack the multiple-lens arrays seen in higher-end iPhones, this high-resolution camera should still deliver impressive quality. Night mode improvements and the addition of Apple's advanced photo-processing capabilities—previously exclusive to top-tier models—are also expected, bringing a significant enhancement to low-light photography. 

Slight Price Increase Expected 

Rumours suggest the iPhone SE 4's price will start at under $500, up from the SE 3's entry price of $430. The price bump is attributed to rising material and production costs, as well as the significant upgrades in display, charging, and camera technology.