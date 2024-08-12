iPhone SE 4: Features, release, and more about the new Apple device

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:01 PM

The launch of Apple iPhone 16 is just a month away. The long list of potential features including Apple Intelligence has got many excited for the upcoming device.

Some consumers, however, are looking forward to another model of the iPhone, more than iPhone 16. New reports and rumours are pointing towards the fourth-generation iPhone SE, with the new model in works, likely to release in March 2025.

Apple often releases products between mid-March and mid-April, including the iPhone SE models, as well as new iPads, MacBooks, and Macs.

The release of iPhone SE varies from the release of Apple's flagship iPhones, which are typically launched in September. The first SE launched on March 21, 2017, the second generation on April 15, 2020, and the third generation on March 8, 2022.

Many in the Apple community anticipated a new iPhone SE for 2024, but this has not materialised yet.

A report in Forbes highlights Apple's plans to incorporate AI features in its new devices. The team will release a limited version of their generative AI software in September to support the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. However, the more extensive generative AI features for smartphones are expected to debut in Q1 2025, which aligns well with the anticipated launch of the iPhone SE 4.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, too, in his latest Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone SE 4 at the beginning of 2025. Gurman notes that the new iPhone SE will likely resemble the iPhone 14 but feature a sharper OLED display that covers the entire device. While pricing details are still unknown, if Apple manages to keep it under $500 (Dh1836.49 subject to change), the iPhone SE 4 could become one of the top budget smartphones available.