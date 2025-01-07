'iPhone 17 Pro Max': What to expect from Apple's premium lineup in 2025

Image credit: Wylsacom

The battle between Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max and the existing iPhone 16 Pro Max promises to be a fascinating one. With Apple's iPhone 17 lineup slated for a September 2025 release (that is Apple's favourite time of the year to launch new products, based on previous releases), rumours and anticipated upgrades are already stirring excitement. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max, released last fall, set a high bar with its stellar performance, impressive battery life, and exceptional camera capabilities, Apple is gearing up to deliver even more innovations in its flagship model.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of how the iPhone 17 Pro Max may stack up against its predecessor based on early rumours and expectations, as reported by Tom's Guide.

Price and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro Max debuted at Dh5,099 in the UAE. While fans hope the iPhone 17 Pro Max will maintain this price point, rumours suggest a potential price increase, possibly tied to the introduction of a rumoured iPhone 17 'Air' — a premium model that could cap the Pro Max’s pricing.

As for availability, Apple’s traditional September release window remains the likely timeframe for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Design and Display

iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display

The iPhone 16 Pro Max introduced a larger 6.9-inch display, which significantly differentiated it from its predecessors. This screen size is expected to return in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but rumours hint at a radical redesign.

Horizontal Camera Bar: Leaks suggest Apple might adopt a horizontal camera bar across the phone’s back, akin to Google Pixel’s design language.

Material Debate: While the 16 Pro Max featured titanium frames, there’s speculation Apple might switch to aluminium as a cost-saving measure, though the titanium hype makes this unlikely.

Colour Options: Teal, Green, and Dark Green Titanium are rumoured, though muted tones like Black, White, and Natural Titanium may remain standard for Pro models.

Camera Upgrades

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max set a new standard with its 48MP Fusion Camera and 48MP ultrawide lens, offering faster focus and higher resolution. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to enhance this setup further.

48MP Telephoto Camera: A significant upgrade from the current 12MP zoom lens, potentially delivering sharper and more detailed zoom shots.

Front Camera: The TrueDepth front camera could see a boost to 24MP, doubling the resolution of the iPhone 16’s 12MP shooter.

Performance and Chipset

Apple’s tradition of introducing new silicon with every iPhone release continues with the expected A19 Pro chipset for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Improved Efficiency: While initial reports hinted at a 2nm process, newer rumours suggest the A19 will stick to 3nm technology, focusing on performance and power efficiency. Increased RAM: The Pro Max model could see a boost to 12GB of RAM, up from the current 8GB, enhancing AI performance and multitasking. Battery Life and Charging The iPhone 16 Pro Max holds the title for the best iPhone battery life in testing, lasting an impressive 17 hours and 35 minutes on continuous web surfing. Fans, however, hope for a move beyond the 30W wired charging of the 16 Pro Max, as competitors offer significantly faster speeds. ALSO READ: This Apple feature is raising privacy concerns iPhone 17 'Air': Price, design, and everything we know so far about Apple's 2025 device