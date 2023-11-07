Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday bash

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 2:26 PM

Indian celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned one on November 6. The happy parents hosted a birthday bash for their little bundle of joy. From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, celebrities made a bee-line to make the day a lot more special for Raha.

Alia Bhatt also shared a sweet Instagram post for her daughter. The opening frame of the carousel shows Raha’s tiny palms smeared with cake. The next picture is from a ritual. Along with the album, Alia said, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself”.

In a picture shared by private chef Harsh Dixit on Instagram Stories, who works at the celebrity catering service The Private Chefs Club, we can see Alia and Ranbir posing with the team of chefs. In the following post, we get a glimpse of Raha’s 1st birthday menu.

Raha’s grandmothers, veteran actresses Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, also shared inside pictures on Instagram Stories.

Alia’s sister Shaheen has shared a photo from Raha’s birthday treat on Instagram and wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also sent a special cake and cupcakes for the paparazzi who were standing outside their Mumbai home.

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her sons were also part of the celebration.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022.

