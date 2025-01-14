Inside Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's Goa wedding celebration

Actor Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married. The couple exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony in Goa surrounded by close friends and family.

For her special day, Alekha wore a white gown with a veil, while Aadar wore a grey suit. The couple shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on Instagram Stories, including a tender hug as husband and wife.

Karisma Kapoor, who attended the wedding took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of the couple with the caption, "Celebrating Alekha and Aadar." She also posted a picture of Aadar sporting a jacket with "Vows and Vibes" written on it.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a family portrait from the wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The couple's roka ceremony took in November last year which was attended by several celebs from B-town including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor.

Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha in September last year with a proposal by the sea.