Indulge in Christmas treats around Dubai

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 6:51 PM

Carnival by Trèsind Christmas Brunch

Indulge in an exclusive Christmas brunch with a lavish eight-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages for Dh375 on December 24, Carnival by Trèsind. Additionally, for an extra charge of Dh475 you can enjoy alcoholic beverages. Santa is in town and bringing you the option of a 9-course spread with DJ entertainment for Dh299. The Carnival event takes place from 1pm-4pm, offering an array of holiday delights showcasing modern Indian culinary magic in a sombre setting.

Christmas Feast by Eva’s Fusion

Enjoy your Christmas with Eva’s Fusion offering you a special 12-course set menu for Dh159 and a festive deal for Dh65, available all day on December 25. The set menu includes a starter, dessert, beverage and Shisha. Located in Millenium Place, Barsha Heights, Eva’s Fusion offers over 50 Shisha flavours and a variety of dishes for international palates. The festive season is here for a festive atmosphere for dining.

Turkey Takeaway at Perq, Hyde

Promising a stress-free holiday season with their Turkey takeaways for just Dh460. Hyde Dubai, with its delectable turkey, prepared with all trimmings, is ready for collection at Perq Cafe. Conveniently place your pre-order for the festive feast 24 hours before and save yourself from fussing over the stove or juggling pots and pans; Hyde Dubai has covered your festive dining for the season. The Turkey Takeaway is available till December 28.

Festive Afternoon Tea

A festive afternoon high tea experience with a Californian flair by L Café and Malibu Sky Lounge is taking place in Paramount Hotel Midtown. Valid until December 31, the event features a unique blend of California’s sun-kissed flavours and the holiday tradition of high tea. Packages start at Dh170 and require 24 hours prior to booking.

Afternoon Tea with Santa at Emperor Lounge

A true-to-tradition Christmas celebration by Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, offering guests a festive experience with afternoon tea with Santa at Emperor Lounge. Featuring traditional Christmas sweet and savoury creations paired with the finest tea and coffee blends. Available until December 31, 2pm-5pm, the event is priced at Dh275 for the afternoon tea and Dh395 for the bubbly package. Relish in the delicacies and enjoy the reminiscent scent of a heartwarming hot chocolate by the Christmas tree wafting through your cup of tea.

Christmas Eve festive dining

Under twinkling lights and tastes of delight on Christmas Eve night, indulge in a festive dining experience at Malibu Sky Lounge, Paramount Hotel Midtown. Enjoy a six-course set menu and a symphony of flavours while soaking in the stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. Taking place on December 24, 8pm-11pm, and packages start from Dh299 per person or Dh500 per couple. Booking and pre-payment are required 24 hours prior. Let the twinkling lights, holiday decorations, and stunning city views wrapped in Christmas magic transport you to a world of wonder this holiday season.

Somebody Stole Santa

Enjoy your Christmas brunch with Hudson Tavern and go on an adventure with “Lost Santa” and “Somebody Stole Santa”, a dinner show in partnership with The Murder Mystery Experience. Including delicious food, your favourite drinks, and an interactive show promising to keep you on the edge of your seat, priced at Dh450 per person. This Christmas Eve brunch will take place on December 24 at Hudson Tavern in Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay. For this festive feast like no other, where you play detective as you dine with delight while creating cherished holiday memories, children aged 12 and below can make the most of the 50 per cent discount, and kids under six years of age dine for free.

Special Christmas Brunch

A beachfront restaurant in Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Koko Bay, is offering a special Chrismas Brunch by the Beach on December 25, 1pm-4pm. Showcasing an unforgettable culinary journey with guest DJs and live performers. Packages are priced starting from Dh300 where guests can enjoy a variety of starters, mains, and dessert. Enjoy the experience indoors on a beachfront terrace or on the private beach. Advanced booking and pre-payment are required to secure the bookings.